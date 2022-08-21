Experimental India set for Zimbabwe ODI series sweep

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the dismissal of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza in the second ODI in Harare on Saturday. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/Twitter

Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but run roughshod over a hapless Zimbabwe on all fronts in the preceding two One-Day Internationals, India goes into the third and final match of the series knowing well that the script is unlikely to change when the teams meet again at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.

The visitors will continue to carry out experimentation against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight keeping the bigger picture of next year’s ICC World Cup in mind.

Stand-in skipper K L Rahul has done quite well to keep the players motivated enough to go out in the middle, grab the chances with both hands, and cement their places in the side that is gearing up for bigger battles.

There is no doubt that they have not faced the kind of examination that would have helped them develop further as cricketers, but those who are looking to get a longer run at the top level would certainly not mind the experience.

If the 161 all out in the second game is any evidence, the home team continues to look for a quick fix to its batting woes, while the bowlers are also not able to trouble the Indian batting line-up that has some of the top ODI players in its ranks.

For proof, one can take a look at Shikhar Dhawan's statistics in the 50-over format.

The extremely talented Shubhman Gill should not be content with whatever he has achieved so far on the tour, and will certainly look to have another go at the Zimbabwe bowlers.

The move to promote himself up the order did not work in the second match but that will not deter Rahul from trying it out again. His stay at the crease in the second ODI lasted just nine balls as he scored just one run off the five balls he faced.

It was Rahul's first International match since his 49-run outing against the West Indies in the ODI in Ahmedabad on February 9.

In the absence of the front-line bowlers, this Indian attack has performed extremely well and showed what it is capable of, and the quality of opposition is no reason to undermine the efforts of committed players like Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel.

Among the batters, Ishan Kishan, if he gets another chance to bat, will look to overcome the failure of the second game with a good knock.

After the 10-wicket drubbing in the series opener, Zimbabwe were able to reduce the margin of defeat in the second ODI, but to ensure a better result they need to play out of their skins.

Even that may not be enough for the beleaguered hosts, but they would do well to promote Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, Zimbabwe's best batters for some time now, in the line-up.

Teams (from):

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (Captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

Match starts: 12:45 pm IST.