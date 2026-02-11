HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Excited and ready: Tilak sets tone for T20 World Cup Pakistan face-off

Excited and ready: Tilak sets tone for T20 World Cup Pakistan face-off

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2026 20:32 IST

x

Team India players

IMAGE: Tilak Varma said India are excited and fully prepared for the high-pressure Pakistan clash. Photograph: BCCI/X

Now that the suspense is over, India batter Tilak Varma on Wednesday said the team is excited for the high-pressure game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on February 15.

Key Points

  • Tilak Varma said the team is mentally ready and looking forward to the high-pressure February 15 showdown.
  • India are taking it one game at a time, using video analysis and technology to study conditions and opponents.
  • Players are already in the “match zone”, with planning and strategy discussions underway ahead of the big contest.

Pakistan took a U-turn on boycotting the marquee clash against India in Colombo after pressure from the International Cricket Council and other member nations.

Match-focused approach

"To be honest, we are very excited to play. We got to know that the match is going to take place day before. We are ready to play. We are watching all the teams. We are watching the bowlers and the batsmen."

 

"All the players and team members are ready to play. Now, we are in the match zone. The planning will start," said Tilak on the eve of the Namibia game in Delhi on Thursday.

Preparation mode on

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had spoken about the advantage Pakistan have as they have been based in Sri Lanka for a while and would be playing all their games in that country.

Talking more about the match, Tilak added: "We are going one by one in every match, so we will see, we have video analysis, we have the technology, so we will see how we are playing, how the wicket is behaving, we have already prepared, so everyone has different shots in their team, so the shots that we have to play in the wicket, the bowlers we have to target."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Out of hospital, Abhishek still in doubt for Namibia game
Out of hospital, Abhishek still in doubt for Namibia game
South Africa Survive Super Scare! The Key Moments...
South Africa Survive Super Scare! The Key Moments...
'Pressure on India': Namibia all-rounder fires warning
'Pressure on India': Namibia all-rounder fires warning
'Devastating': Afghanistan coach reacts after Super Over
'Devastating': Afghanistan coach reacts after Super Over
'Could've been smarter': Rashid on Super Over drama
'Could've been smarter': Rashid on Super Over drama

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Malaika Arora Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:25

Malaika Arora Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Kiara Reacts Unexpectedly on Seeing the Paparazzi1:36

Kiara Reacts Unexpectedly on Seeing the Paparazzi

Indian Air Force to showcase air power near Pakistan border5:46

Indian Air Force to showcase air power near Pakistan border

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO