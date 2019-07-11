Ex-Pakistan cricketers happy with India's World Cup exit

July 11, 2019 22:08 IST

IMAGE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis believes India didn't perform intentionally well against England to keep Pakistan out of the semis. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Pakistan cricketers on Thursday expressed happiness over the unexpected ouster of India from the World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.



Former Pakistan captain and fast bowler Waqar Younis was quick to express his joy on social media, saying India had got what they deserved -- an apparent reference to suspicions that India didn't perform intentionally well against England to keep Pakistan out of the semis.

"Such a brutal game this Cricket and a great leveler...Bites you back when you are expecting the least. I learned a great lesson never abuse the game," Waqar tweeted.



After India's loss to England in the league phase, Pakistani fans and some former players alleged that they had done it deliberately to ensure Pakistan didn't qualify for the semi-finals.



Former Test players like Sikander Bakht, Basit Ali and some others openly accused India of intentionally not giving their best against England.



"Whatever anyone says, I had said before India would intentionally play badly against England and some other teams. It is poetic justice that India today has lost a match they should have won easily," Basit said.



Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, however, said that India lost because they were too relaxed against New Zealand and didn't show the intensity that is required in a knockout match.



"Once a semi-final is spread over two days it always becomes difficult for the side batting second and Henry and Boult produced some lethal balls early to get those wickets," Rashid noted.



Former Test captain Moin Khan felt the middle order batting was a big problem for India.



"I think their main problem remained the number four and five positions and this showed up in the semi-final. However good a team is it is bound to have a bad day and for India, unfortunately, their top order flopped in the semi-final," he said.