Ex-India bowling coach Arun to train Sri Lanka's cricketers

IMAGE: Bharat Arun served as India's bowling coach from 2014-2021. Photograph: BCCI

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun will conduct a specialised 14-day training program for Sri Lankan cricketers across men's and women's junior and senior teams as well as coaches from June 2.



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed in a statement on Friday that Arun will conduct training programs for their men's and women's national teams, women's A team, U-19 men's team, coaches of the High Performance Centre, club and provincial coaches as

well as coach educators.Arun, who was India's bowling coach from 2014-2021, will be the second former coach of the national team after R Sridhar to conduct training sessions for cricketers from the island nation and he will commence the program by training the U-19 men's squad.

Arun will also hold separate strategy sessions with the men's red-ball and white-ball teams and conduct technical and skill-based training with fast bowlers.



The 62-year-old Arun, who worked as Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach in the IPL, will also hold video and performance analysis sessions with players and coaches, and also on match-scenarios to develop 'game understanding', the SLC said.