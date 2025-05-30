HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ex-India bowling coach Arun to train Sri Lanka's cricketers

Ex-India bowling coach Arun to train Sri Lanka's cricketers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 30, 2025 16:58 IST

x

Bharat Arun

IMAGE: Bharat Arun served as India's bowling coach from 2014-2021. Photograph: BCCI

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun will conduct a specialised 14-day training program for Sri Lankan cricketers across men's and women's junior and senior teams as well as coaches from June 2.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed in a statement on Friday that Arun will conduct training programs for their men's and women's national teams, women's A team, U-19 men's team, coaches of the High Performance Centre, club and provincial coaches as

well as coach educators.

Arun, who was India's bowling coach from 2014-2021, will be the second former coach of the national team after R Sridhar to conduct training sessions for cricketers from the island nation and he will commence the program by training the U-19 men's squad.

 

Arun will also hold separate strategy sessions with the men's red-ball and white-ball teams and conduct technical and skill-based training with fast bowlers.

The 62-year-old Arun, who worked as Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach in the IPL, will also hold video and performance analysis sessions with players and coaches, and also on match-scenarios to develop 'game understanding', the SLC said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Modi Met IPL Teen Prodigy
When Modi Met IPL Teen Prodigy
Bumrah eager for England challenge
Bumrah eager for England challenge
PIX: RCB, Kohli Fans Descend At Mullanpur
PIX: RCB, Kohli Fans Descend At Mullanpur
5 Reasons For RCB's Dream Run
5 Reasons For RCB's Dream Run
'IPL Final A Magnet For Cricket Tourism'
'IPL Final A Magnet For Cricket Tourism'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Least Walkable World Cities: Mumbai 7th

webstory image 2

What Is Atherosclerosis: 8 Factors That Bring It On

webstory image 3

9 Ancient Cave Temples Of India

VIDEOS

'Symbol of Nari Shakti': VK Singh hails First NDA Women Cadets, calls it a historic milestone0:46

'Symbol of Nari Shakti': VK Singh hails First NDA Women...

Destroyed Pak air bases in minutes: PM Modi4:58

Destroyed Pak air bases in minutes: PM Modi

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing1:00

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD