'Everyone's Got Their Story': Mitchell Marsh on Sandpapergate

Australia's white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh has declined to share his account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, but says many are still hurting and backs Usman Khawaja's right to tell his story.

IMAGE: At a press conference on Thursday, Mitchell Marsh refused to speak on sandpapergate, saying 'not here to tell my story'. Photograph: X

Key Points Mitchell Marsh refuses to comment on Sandpaper gate.

I respect (Usman Khawaja) for telling his story and for writing his book, says Marsh.

Former Test batter Usman Khawaja asserted in his autobiography Sabr that he and all of his teammates on the tour of South Africa had prior knowledge of a plan to manipulate the ball.

Australia's white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh, who was in the Test team in 2018, declined to comment at a press conference in Perth on Thursday, saying it was not time for him to share his story.

Speaking in response to the opening question during the news conference on Thursday, Marsh said: "Look, obviously there's been a bit of noise around this week, and I respect that certain people have told their stories.

"I'm not here to share mine today, I know that might sound weird, but it's a big week for us and it's an important time for this one-day (squad) and my sole focus has been on preparing for tomorrow."

Former Test batter Usman Khawaja asserted in his autobiography Sabr that he and all of his teammates on the tour of South Africa had prior knowledge of a plan to manipulate the ball.

'I respect Khawaja for telling his story'

Khawaja's allegations were backed to the hilt by former teammate David Warner, who, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, was banned for his part in the ball-tampering scandal.

Khawaja also claimed that Australia had been ball-tampering in the second Test in South Africa, and not just at the third in Cape Town.

"I respect (Usman Khawaja) for telling his story and for writing his book, and I don't sit here coming from a place of judgment on any of that," Marsh said ahead of a one-day international against England.

Marsh acknowledged that there were still a lot of people "hurting" over the scandal.

"Everyone's got their story. Some will be willing to share it, and others might not, purely on the basis of the fact that they've moved on. I think it's really important that at some stage we do."

Cummins to address media on Friday

Former Australia batting coach Graeme Hick dismissed Khawaja's account as "absolutely false".

"In regard to any discussions around the ball-tampering in Port Elizabeth or Cape Town that took place, I will say in true honesty that I did not hear or know anything," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc also denied on Tuesday prior knowledge of the ball-tampering.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said on Thursday that he would address the issue at a press meet on Friday.

Starc and fellow bowlers Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon issued a joint statement in 2021 saying they did not know a "foreign substance" had been taken on the field to manipulate the ball in Cape Town.