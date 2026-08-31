'Everyone is worried': Abbas admits Pakistan's Test crisis after Lord's loss

Pakistan's cricket team is grappling with familiar issues, including poor fielding and an inexperienced pace attack, as highlighted by pacer Mohammad Abbas following their significant defeat to England at Lord's, further impacting their ICC World Test Championship standing.

IMAGE: Pakistan crashed to a 194-run defeat against England on Sunday, their second successive heavy loss of the series after going down by an innings in the opening Test at Leeds last week. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat against England at Lord's, their second successive heavy loss in the series, extending their dismal away Test record to 10 defeats in the last 11 matches.

Pacer Mohammad Abbas, despite taking nine wickets including a five-wicket haul, highlighted the team's worrying decline and persistent problems, particularly poor fielding and dropped catches.

Abbas admitted that Pakistan's inexperienced pace attack, with Mohammad Ali (8 Tests) and Khurram Shahzad (10 Tests) being relatively new, is still adjusting to the demands of Test cricket in varying conditions.

The team's inability to convert individual strong performances into victories remains a significant source of frustration for players like Abbas.

Pakistan will face England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston, aiming for a consolation victory to improve their World Test Championship standing and halt their losing streak.

Pakistan's defeat at Lord's laid bare the familiar problems that continue to haunt a team that once thrived in English conditions. Mohammad Abbas did his bit at Lord's. Nine wickets in the match, including his first five-wicket haul at the historic ground, was a fine individual performance from the Pakistan pacer. But it did little to lift the gloom surrounding his team.

Pakistan's Dismal Test Record

Pakistan crashed to a 194-run defeat against England, their second successive heavy loss of the series after going down by an innings in the opening Test at Leeds. The result also marked Pakistan's 10th defeat in their last 11 away Tests and left them rooted to the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship standings. For a team that once challenged the best in their own backyard, Pakistan's decline has been a worrying one. There was a time when the side dominated in English conditions, particularly through the late 1980s and 1990s. Those days now seem a distant memory as Pakistan continue to struggle both home and away. And the players know it.

"Our performance is a concern for everyone. Everyone is worried, including selection committee and the NCA. We are not doing well, we accept that. We are not batting, bowling or fielding well and we discuss this all the time in meetings. We are all working on it, and we need to be, too," Abbas said, as quoted by ICC.

Fielding Woes and Inexperienced Attack

Abbas pointed to another old Pakistan problem -- fielding. Dropped catches once again proved costly at Lord's, allowing England's key batters to make the most of their reprieves. "We dropped catches, and their key players scored 70-odd extra runs. That is where the match changed because we could have bowled them out for 200. It is disappointing," he added.

For Abbas, the individual milestones offered little consolation. The pacer has continued to produce strong performances, but Pakistan's inability to convert them into victories remains a source of frustration. "Individual performances are important, but I try to perform to help the team win. It has been many matches that I have been performing, but the team has not won," he said.

Abbas also admitted that Pakistan's inexperienced pace attack was still learning the demands of Test cricket in different conditions. "In Bangladesh, we had a different bowling combination to here. We won a Test in the West Indies. The guys are adjusting, but experience is very important in Test cricket," he said. Mohammad Ali has played eight Tests, while Khurram Shahzad has featured in 10. Both have substantial domestic experience but remain relatively new to the demands of bowling in different conditions at the international level. "I have played 32 Test matches, but the fast bowlers playing with me are very new to Test cricket. But everybody is trying to improve."

Looking Ahead to Edgbaston

Pakistan will now head to Edgbaston for the third and final Test beginning September 9. The challenge is clear: end the series with a consolation victory, arrest a damaging run of away defeats and give their World Test Championship campaign some much-needed momentum.