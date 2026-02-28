'Everyone has become heroes': J&K coach Ajay Sharma hails team

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team celebrates a historic Ranji Trophy victory, unearthing new cricketing heroes and marking a significant milestone for the region's sporting achievements.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir's players celebrate after winning their first Ranji Trophy title on Saturday. Photograph: Devajit Saikia/X

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir won their maiden Ranji Trophy on the first innings lead after a draw with Karnataka in the final.

Coach Ajay Sharma said the Ranji Trophy triumph has helped unearth new cricketing heroes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Injuries to key players Shubham Khajuriya and Vanshraj Sharma created opportunities for Qamran Iqbal and Vivrant Sharma to step up.

Sharma's wards overcame eight-time champions Karnataka by virtue of a 291-run first innings lead in Hubbali on Saturday to seal their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

"It's a proud moment for the team, JKCA and all the Jammu and Kashmir people. It's a dream come true. It's been a long journey and we are very happy. I never thought that we could win the Ranji Trophy," Sharma told reporters after the match.

"When you play against other teams, it's very difficult to beat them. The way they played against Mumbai, Delhi, Bengal, MP, Hyderabad, Rajasthan -- they were all former champions with a lot of experience and Test cricketers. We had no hero like them, but everybody has become a hero," he added.

"The players who have played their part, now they have become heroes. They used to think that they are heroes only by playing IPL. But when you win this trophy your fortunes open up. The sky's the limit now. Now, they understand the value of this trophy," he said.

But J&K went through some tense moments ahead of the final as in-form Shubham Khajuriya and Vanshraj Sharma had to be benched because of injuries.

J&K, however, found able backups in Qamran Iqbal and Vivrant Sharma.

"A day before the match, two of our main players, Shubham, who was a consistent performer, and Vanshraj were ruled out. We were confused about what to do. But in the end, we had to call in Vivrant and Iqbal.

"Iqbal...hats off to this guy. He had to catch a flight at 11.30 in the night and came here at 6 am. But he showed what he can do for the team in the second innings. He is a match-winner. He has his own style, but it always works for us," he detailed.

On a lighter vein, Sharma said he has now been accepted as a coach in his family circle.

"I am also very emotional. I am quite happy for them. They have started calling me coach now. Manan (Sharma, Ajay's son) used to play for Delhi before retiring. He is now calling me coach.

"I also have the support of my family. When you are away from home for 7-8 months, you get all the support from your family. My both sons, Nipun, Manan, Anchal are my daughter-in-law, and my wife, my mother, all of them supported me," he noted.

What Went Wrong For Karnataka In Final

Karnataka coach Yere Goud left a disappointed man after his side stumbled on the final hurdle.

"We should have controlled their total around 400. While we were batting, we lost two wickets in the span of two overs, and that made a difference. Otherwise, still the kind of wicket it was, probably the 584 was still the chaseable target," said Goud.

The former Karnataka middle-order mainstay also said the season offered a lot of positives despite not being able to bag the title.

"(Ravichandran) Smaran has been the highest-scorer (overall in this Ranji Trophy season). The way we came back in the Punjab game, chasing the 215 in 28 overs, then beating Mumbai in Mumbai, chasing 325 on the fourth day.

"Karun (Nair) did well in the league phase. Mayank (Agarawal) is among the runs, close to around 650-700 runs. Shreyas (Gopal) with the bat and ball, a lot of contribution has come in the way.

"Yes, definitely we wanted to finish it on high, it didn't happen. But again, this is a work in progress, it will keep coming and we will keep improving on this area," he added.