'A player like Hardik Pandya is needed in every franchise. He is a proper three dimensional player.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be in a trade-off with Chennai Super Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2027. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly vying to acquire Hardik.

Ashwin suggests a potential trade scenario where CSK offers Shivam Dube and a pacer while KKR offers Cameron Green.

Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the rumours surrounding Hardik Pandya's IPL future with the Mumbai Indians. Reports have indicated that the 32-year-old MI skipper may be the centre of a trade discussion with Chennai Super Kings and/or Kolkata Knight Riders.

Both franchises failed to make the IPL playoffs in the last two seasons, and with Stephen Fleming parting ways as head coach last month, CSK looks set for a complete overhaul.

KKR, after winning the IPL in 2024, released their IPL title winning skipper Shreyas Iyer and have struggled in the last two seasons.

'Don't be surprised if other franchises join in'

'Everybody wants a player like Hardik Pandya, right? A player like Hardik Pandya is needed in every franchise. He is a proper three dimensional player. Bowler, you can put him in the new ball. Batting, most important finisher. I will go to the captain next.

'Whether somebody wants Hardik as a captain is another topic. He has generated this much buzz because of his quality, and the versatility he gives to a specific team.

'Right now, CSK and KKR are in a battle to acquire him. But, don't be surprised even the other franchises can join in this battle as well,' Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

'MI will also think who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade'

'Don't count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR.

'The talks are that CSK will give Dube and a pacer while KKR gives away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition, which is getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return.

'MI will also think who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and one Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get strong but not invincible,' added Ashwin.

'However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think how they can ensure one of these teams doesn't leapfrog them.'