'Every IPL Team Owner Is Upset That Sooryavanshi...'

'And now since Lakshmi Mittal owns Rajasthan Royals, he will never let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi go anywhere. And if it ever happens, not just me... the entire IPL world of owners are waiting.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi capped a historic IPL 2026 season by winning the Emerging Player, MVP, Orange Cap, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards after scoring 776 runs and smashing a record 72 sixes for Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka hailed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a 'generational talent' and expressed regret for not buying him at the 2025 auction.

Sooryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, becoming the youngest player ever picked at 13 years old.

Goenka believes Lakshmi N Mittal, who acquired a majority stake in Rajasthan Royals, will ensure Sooryavanshi remains with the team.

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka hailed Rajasthan Royals' batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a 'generational talent' -- revealing that he and the other IPL owners are still regretting missing out on the youngster at the IPL 2025 auction.



Sooryavanshi, then 13, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction -- becoming the youngest player ever to be picked at an IPL auction.



Before being snapped up by the Royals, he had gained attention for his impressive performances in youth cricket, which included a record-breaking century in a Youth Test match against Australia. He also made headlines by making his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 12, becoming the youngest player to do so.

Sooryavanshi's Explosive Performance

Goenka and the other IPL franchise owners can only watch with envy as Sooryavanshi has gone on to demolish nearly every record in T20 cricket with his explosive batting in the last two years.



'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is worth all the praise in the world. He is a generational talent. Every IPL team owner is upset that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not part of their team,' Goenka said on Shubhankar Mishra's Podcast.



He believes billionaire steel magnate Lakshmi N Mittal, who acquired a majority stake in Rajasthan Royals earlier this year, will never let of Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi was the standout performer with the bat for the Royals in IPL 2026, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. He also claimed the Orange Cap, Super Striker of the Season and Super Sixes of the Season awards, underlining his dominance across the two-month competition.

'And now since Lakshmi Mittal owns Rajasthan Royals, he will never let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi go anywhere. And if it ever happens, not just me... the entire IPL world of owners are waiting.'



Goenka recalled how 6-year-old Sooryavanshi was spotted wear the jersey of his previous IPL team Rising Pune Supergiant during IPL 2017.



'Vaibhav's first public image is in a Rising Pune Supergiant jersey and he is killing it today. He obviously has the talent, the shots, but it is his confidence that captured my attention the most. Supreme confidence. Not overconfidence. When you get overconfident, that sparks the beginning of your downfall.'

'Vaibhav has the confidence that 'I can do it' and whatever I have seen, he is improving with every game. His shots are perfect cricket shots. He is learning to alter himself a bit, and that will make him much more effective. He is a player for the big occasion.'