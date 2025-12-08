HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Every fan in India excited for Shubman Gill's comeback'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Listen to Article
December 08, 2025 12:35 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill missed the second Test against South Africa and the recently concluded three-match ODI series due to a neck injury. Photograph: BCCI

Pace great Dale Steyn believes fans will be excited to see Shubman Gill back in action during the five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting in Cuttack, on Tuesday.

Gill was ruled out of the second Test against South Africa and the recently concluded three-match ODI series due to a neck injury.

The 26-year-old India Test and ODI captain spent a few days in a hospital in Kolkata as a precautionary measure. He then completed his rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and before he was declared fit for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Steyn also stated that the big-hitting David Miller will be the player to watch out for in the South Africa team.

"Number one: Shubman Gill! Sounds like

he's back for India. So, that makes every fan in India pretty excited. Number two: David Miller. He's back for South Africa. Big hitting David Miller! He hits the ball out of the ground and I'm excited to watch him back," Steyn told JioStar.

"Number three: South Africa are taking on India in a T20. The last time I watched South Africa play India in a T20 was in a World Cup final in Barbados (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2024). This is going to be a great thing to watch and I am very excited to be part of it."

 

Also back for India will be veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will play his first match for India since the Super Four fixture against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2025 in September.

He missed out on the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan and the white ball series in Australia due to injury. The Indian all-rounder proved his fitness while playing for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

