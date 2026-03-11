Even if you want to laugh, you can't laugh: Gautam Gambhir reacts to Dhoni's T20 World Cup post

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir has always preferred to wear a serious look, from being the time when he was a player to a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders and finally as India's head coach. Photograph: ANI Photo

Head coach Gautam Gambhir reacted to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's congratulatory post on social media following India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



Coach Gambhir's typically serious demeanour, particularly during moments of team celebration, has long inspired playful banter and countless memes among cricket fans and fellow players. He has always preferred to wear a serious look, from being the time when he was a player to a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders and finally as India's head coach.



He also said the pressure of representing India in major tournaments like the T20

World Cup makes it difficult for players and team staff to openly express emotions, even during tense moments in the dugout.Gambhir lauded Dhoni for his congratulatory post on Instagram after India's victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final, which saw them become the first team to successfully defend the trophy."It's very difficult to be in a situation where people have not been. But good on him that he posted on that, honestly, but I feel that when you're in a dugout, there is so much at stake. There is always so much expectation from the Indian team that even if you want to laugh, you can't laugh," Gambhir told ANI in an interview."Especially when you play a tournament like the World Cup. Because in India, unfortunately, losing is not an option, but it can happen. Because if losing was not an option, then India would have won all the World Cups. But that doesn't happen."India's T20 World Cup triumph got the mostly social media-shy Mahendra Singh Dhoni to log back on, to congratulate the Indian cricket team.After nearly two years, Dhoni posted on Instagram, telling Coach Gautam Gambhir how good a smile looks on his intense face.Gambhir was quick to acknowledge his former skipper's post on Instagram. 'And what a reason to smile, great seeing,' he replied, referring to the part where Dhoni complimented him by saying "smile looks great on you."