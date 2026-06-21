ETPL: Glasgow Cosmic appoint Varun Aaron as bowling coach

IMAGE: Varun Aaron was named as the bowling of Glasgow Cosmic for the inaugural edition of European T20 Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Varun Aaron, who represented India across formats, enjoyed a successful career in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Glasgow Cosmic boast of some of the most well-known names in T20 cricket including Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Moises Henriques.

The six-team European T20 Premier League is scheduled to be held in August-September this year.

Glasgow Cosmic have appointed former India fast bowler Varun Aaron as the team's bowling coach ahead of the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL).



Aaron, who represented India across formats and enjoyed a successful career in domestic cricket and the IPL, joins the franchise as Glasgow Cosmic continue to build a strong setup both on and off the field.

Livingstone, Ngidi To Play For Glasgow Cosmic

The team has already attracted attention with a squad featuring some of the most well-known names in world cricket, including Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Moises Henriques, Ali Khan, Richie Berrington, and Scotland's home favourite George Munsey.



Speaking about his new role, Aaron said: "I'm really looking forward to this opportunity with Glasgow Cosmic. The conversations I had with Matthew Hayden, Vipul Agrawal, Tansha Batra and Rashid Khan gave me a clear picture of what they're trying to build here.

"There's genuine ambition behind the project and that was something I wanted to be a part of."



"As a coach, it's exciting to work with a group like that and help them get the best out of themselves."