ETPL: Rotterdam Dockers Secure Nail-Biting Victory Over Glasgow Cosmic

Rotterdam Dockers secured a dramatic five-wicket victory over Glasgow Cosmic, chasing 141 with just one ball remaining in a nail-biting T20 encounter in the ETPL match on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Rotterdam Dockers' Ben Manenti and Ben Mcdermott celebrate winning their match against Glasgow Cosmic. Photograph: ETPL

Key Points Ben McDermott guided Rotterdam Dockers home, scoring 37 not out from 24 balls.

Rotterdam Dockers secured a five-wicket victory over Glasgow Cosmic in a thrilling ETPL match.

Glasgow Cosmic rallied to score 140, largely due to Liam Livingstone's crucial 54 runs from 39 balls.

Anrich Nortje and David Wiese were key bowlers for Rotterdam, each taking three wickets.

Rotterdam Dockers held their nerve in a dramatic finish to defeat Glasgow Cosmic by five wickets, chasing down 141 with just one ball remaining in Match 9 of the ETPL at Sportpark Westvliet.

Having won the toss, Rotterdam elected to bowl first, and their decision was rewarded with regular breakthroughs as Glasgow struggled to build sustained partnerships.

The Cosmic lost four wickets for just 43 runs inside eight overs, leaving them in danger of being restricted to a modest total.

Livingstone's Crucial Fifty

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone smashed a crucial 54 from 39 balls to rally Glasgow Cosmic after a few early wickets. Photograph: ETPL

Liam Livingstone, however, changed the complexion of the innings. The England all-rounder produced a crucial 54 from 39 balls, providing the stability Glasgow needed after the early wickets.

His innings became increasingly aggressive towards the death, with Livingstone striking three sixes in the final two overs to push the Cosmic towards a competitive total.

Anrich Nortje was Rotterdam's standout bowler, claiming 3 for 20 from his four overs, while David Wiese also picked up three wickets for 29 runs.

Their combined effort kept Glasgow from accelerating freely, with the Cosmic eventually posting 140 for nine from their 20 overs.

Tense Chase For Rotterdam

The target of 141 appeared within reach, but Rotterdam's chase was anything but straightforward.

The Dockers were forced to absorb pressure at regular intervals as Glasgow's bowlers kept finding ways to break partnerships. With the required rate continuing to hover around a run a ball, Rotterdam needed composure as much as attacking intent.

Ben McDermott provided an important contribution in the middle order, scoring 37 from 24 balls at a strike rate of 154.16, helping keep the chase on course during a tense passage of play and that earned him the player of the match award.

Nail-Biting Finish

IMAGE: Rotterdam's Anrich Nortje celebrates a wicket. Photograph: ETPL

The final stages turned the chase into a nail-biting finish. Lungi Ngidi produced a superb 19th over for Glasgow, conceding just two runs while also claiming a wicket, leaving Rotterdam under immense pressure heading into the final over.

With the Dockers needing nine runs from the last six deliveries, the Cosmic suddenly had a genuine chance of forcing the match into a dramatic finish.

Rotterdam, however, found the crucial runs when it mattered most. With the equation still alive until the final moments, the Dockers held their nerve just long enough to cross the line with one ball remaining, completing a five-wicket victory at 141/5 in 19.5 overs.

Dockers' Composure Proves Decisive

For Glasgow, Livingstone's half-century had provided the innings with its backbone, while their bowlers repeatedly kept Rotterdam under pressure. But the Dockers' ability to stay composed during the final overs ultimately proved decisive.

For Rotterdam, the victory adds another important result to their campaign and reinforces their ability to win tight contests.

After securing their opening victory against Amsterdam Flames and sharing the points with Belfast Wolves in their second fixture, the Dockers have now produced another finish under pressure.

The match had everything a close T20 contest includes, wickets at regular intervals, a counter attacking half century, pressure through the middle overs and a chase that went down to the final two deliveries.

With two balls remaining and two runs still needed, Rotterdam Dockers sealed a thrilling victory on the penultimate ball.