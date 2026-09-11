Esterhuizen hundred lights up Windhoek as South Africa complete series victory

Connor Esterhuizen’s maiden ODI century and a disciplined bowling display powered South Africa to a 157-run win over Namibia, sealing the series 2-0 with one game remaining.

IMAGE: Connor Esterhuizen hit eight boundaries and six sixes in his 110-ball 119 in the second ODI against Namibia in Windhoek on Friday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Connor Esterhuizen struck his maiden ODI century, scoring 119 to anchor South Africa’s imposing 335-9 against Namibia in Windhoek.

Esterhuizen and Tony de Zorzi added 183 for the second wicket, laying the foundation for South Africa’s dominant total.

Namibia collapsed to 32-5 before captain Gerhard Erasmus’ 68 offered resistance, but the hosts were eventually bowled out for 178.

South Africa clinched the three-match series 2-0 after another one-sided victory, with the final ODI scheduled for Sunday.

South African opening batter Connor Esterhuizen scored a maiden One Day International century on Friday to help his side to another one-sided victory over Namibia in the second of their three-game series, securing a 2-0 lead with a 157-run triumph.

Esterhuizen scored 119 as South Africa were put into bat and compiled 335-9 in their 50 overs before dismissing their hosts for 178 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Record Second-Wicket Stand

Esterhuizen and Tony de Zorzi, who made 79 runs, put on 183 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for their team's success while Namibia quick Jack Brassell took 4-64.

In reply, Namibia's opening three batters were dismissed without scoring and they were teetering at 32-5 in the 11th over before captain Gerhard Erasmus offered some resistance, scoring 68. But they were dismissed with 8.1 overs remaining, well short of the target.

• Fixing Probe Rocks Pakistan Cricket; Rizwan, Imam Grilled

Jansen, Bosch Rip Through Namibia's Top Order

South Africa's opening bowlers Duan Jansen (4-31) and Ethan Bosch (3-27) did the early damage.

The visitors also had a comfortable victory in their first meeting on Wednesday, winning by 99 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-affected clash.

The two countries, who are co-hosting next year's World Cup along with Zimbabwe, will on Sunday complete the last game of their first-ever ODI series against each other.