Home  » Cricket » Esterhuizen hundred lights up Windhoek as South Africa complete series victory

Esterhuizen hundred lights up Windhoek as South Africa complete series victory

September 11, 2026 22:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Connor Esterhuizen’s maiden ODI century and a disciplined bowling display powered South Africa to a 157-run win over Namibia, sealing the series 2-0 with one game remaining.

Connor Esterhuizen

IMAGE: Connor Esterhuizen hit eight boundaries and six sixes in his 110-ball 119 in the second ODI against Namibia in Windhoek on Friday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points

  • Connor Esterhuizen struck his maiden ODI century, scoring 119 to anchor South Africa’s imposing 335-9 against Namibia in Windhoek.
  • Esterhuizen and Tony de Zorzi added 183 for the second wicket, laying the foundation for South Africa’s dominant total.
  • Namibia collapsed to 32-5 before captain Gerhard Erasmus’ 68 offered resistance, but the hosts were eventually bowled out for 178.
  • South Africa clinched the three-match series 2-0 after another one-sided victory, with the final ODI scheduled for Sunday.

South African opening batter Connor Esterhuizen scored a maiden One Day International century on Friday to help his side to another one-sided victory over Namibia in the second of their three-game series, securing a 2-0 lead with a 157-run triumph.

Esterhuizen scored 119 as South Africa were put into bat and compiled 335-9 in their 50 overs before dismissing their hosts for 178 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Record Second-Wicket Stand

Esterhuizen and Tony de Zorzi, who made 79 runs, put on 183 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for their team's success while Namibia quick Jack Brassell took 4-64.

In reply, Namibia's opening three batters were dismissed without scoring and they were teetering at 32-5 in the 11th over before captain Gerhard Erasmus offered some resistance, scoring 68. But they were dismissed with 8.1 overs remaining, well short of the target.

      • Fixing Probe Rocks Pakistan Cricket; Rizwan, Imam Grilled

 

Jansen, Bosch Rip Through Namibia's Top Order

South Africa's opening bowlers Duan Jansen (4-31) and Ethan Bosch (3-27) did the early damage.

The visitors also had a comfortable victory in their first meeting on Wednesday, winning by 99 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-affected clash.

The two countries, who are co-hosting next year's World Cup along with Zimbabwe, will on Sunday complete the last game of their first-ever ODI series against each other.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

NamibiaSouth AfricaWindhoekConnor EsterhuizenODI

More From Rediff

What India did right against Bangladesh in Asia Cup semis

What India did right against Bangladesh in Asia Cup semis

Shafali Reveals Powerplay Blueprint After Match-Winning 64

Shafali Reveals Powerplay Blueprint After Match-Winning 64
Ganguly's Big Call on Shami's Future, Kishan's Test Hopes

Ganguly's Big Call on Shami's Future, Kishan's Test Hopes

Related Stories

Afghanistan T20Is: Ishan Kishan Injury Scare Puts India on Alert

Afghanistan T20Is: Ishan Kishan Injury Scare Puts India on Alert

Quick Links

Tony de ZorziGerhard ErasmusJansenJack BrassellEthan Bosch

Web Stories

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie
5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro

5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro
Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026