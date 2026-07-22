Equally talented but mindset separates Virat Kohli and KL Rahul: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer said KL Rahul possesses talent and technical ability comparable to Virat Kohli, but believes Kohli's elite mindset and consistency have made him the superior batter.

IMAGE: KL Rahul has aggregated 9,830 international runs across all three formats. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Wasim Jaffer believes KL Rahul is as talented and technically accomplished as Virat Kohli but has not fully realised his immense potential.

Jaffer said Kohli's elite mindset, consistency and relentless drive are what separate him from equally gifted players like Rahul.

Jaffer revealed Chris Gayle turned the disappointment of a late IPL auction selection into motivation, producing a prolific season for Punjab Kings.

Former India opener and coach Wasim Jaffer believes KL Rahul has the talent and technical ability to match Virat Kohli but said Kohli's elite mindset and consistency are what set him apart.

Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Jaffer reflected on his time as a coach with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he worked closely with Rahul and Chris Gayle.

Jaffer described Rahul as one of India's most gifted batters, saying he has all the qualities to succeed in all three formats but has not yet fully lived up to his potential.

Mindset Makes the Difference



"KL is a top-class player who plays all three formats remarkably well. Technically sound, composed and level-headed. Even though he is still actively playing, I believe he has somewhat underachieved given his skill set. He can score many more runs for India and his franchise," Jaffer said.

"In terms of pure talent and quality, I genuinely believe he is at par with Virat Kohli, but it is Virat's elite mentality that creates that ultimate separation between KL and Virat," he added.

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Gayle's Professional Edge



Jaffer also praised former West Indies star Chris Gayle for his professionalism during his stint with Punjab Kings.

He recalled that Gayle went unsold in the early rounds of the IPL auction before Punjab signed him late, a setback that may have motivated the veteran batter to prove himself.

"When we worked with Chris Gayle, we could see how much pride he took in his game. Before Punjab picked him up, he had played for RCB for a very long time, and then came an auction where no one picked him initially until Punjab stepped in during the final round."

"For a player of his stature, I feel his ego was slightly hurt by being picked in the last round. But he channelled that into his cricket and went on to score 500 to 600 runs for Punjab that season. Behind that relaxed personality, he was a complete professional who knew he had to deliver," Jaffer recalled.