'Enjoy every moment': Suryakumar's Special Message For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history as India's youngest international cricket debutant, earning high praise and backing from World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during the second T20 International against England in Manchester on July 4, 2026. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, became India's youngest ever debutant in international cricket.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record when he made his debut in the second T20I against England in Manchester.

Former captain Suryakumar Yadav praised Vaibhav, calling his journey "very exciting."

Suryakumar Yadav expressed full support for the young cricketer and the team.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is at the start of what promises to be a "very exciting" journey in international cricket, feels World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav who also backed the cricketing sensation to make India proud.

The 15-year-old from Bihar became the youngest to play for India when he made his debut in the second T20 against England at Old Trafford, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had made his debut as a 16-year-old.

Suryakumar Yadav's Message To Vaibhav

"I am very happy for the team. I wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving their all and they will always have my full support," Suryakumar wrote on social media.

"A special word for Vaibhav - you are at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud," he added.

Suryakumar was dropped from the Indian team after he led the side to a World Cup win at home earlier this year. Shreyas Iyer replaced him as the captain.

A prolonged lean patch in international cricket with the bat was one of the main reasons behind Suryakumar's axing.

Suryakumar slams false statements on social media

Suryakumar also hit out at 'false' statements attributed to him on social media.

'I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorized any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information,' he said on Instagram.

'My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me.'