'Clicky Ponting' Suspended for Finger-Clicking Trickery

An English amateur cricketer has been suspended by his club, Saltburn Cricket Club, following viral allegations of 'finger-clicking' trickery designed to deceive umpires during a Division Two game, sparking an investigation by the North Yorkshire and South Durham league.

IMAGE: Footage appears to show the player at first slip clicking his fingers as the ball flies past the edge of the bat, to signify an edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saltburn CC/X

Key Points An English amateur cricketer has been suspended by Saltburn Cricket Club over allegations of finger-clicking trickery.

The player, dubbed 'Clicky Ponting' on social media, allegedly mimicked the sound of a ball nicking the bat to deceive umpires.

Video footage of the alleged incident went viral, leading to international headlines and a formal complaint.

Saltburn Cricket Club is treating the allegations with 'utmost seriousness' and has suspended the player indefinitely.

The North Yorkshire and South Durham league is investigating the complaint regarding a Division Two game on July 25, 2026.

An English amateur cricketer at the centre of allegations of finger-clicking trickery has been suspended and will not play "for the foreseeable future", his club said on Wednesday.

The fielder, dubbed "Clicky Ponting" on social media in a punning nod to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his fingers to make the sound of a ball nicking the bat as deliveries were missed and caught by the keeper. The video footage went viral on social media and made international headlines.

Club Takes Swift Action

Saltburn Cricket Club, run by volunteers, said in a statement it was treating the allegations "with the utmost seriousness."

"The player at the centre of the complaint has been suspended and will not play again for the club this season or in the foreseeable future, pending the outcome of this investigation."

League Investigation Underway

It said initial discussions between club officials and the North Yorkshire and South Durham league had already taken place. The league said on Tuesday it had received a formal complaint "regarding alleged incidents in a Division Two game on Saturday 25th July 2026."

Saltburn said it had been a distressing and stressful experience for all concerned and asked for 'personal boundaries' to be respected. The club are top of the Division Two table with 10 wins from 15 matches.