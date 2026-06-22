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England Penalised 12 WTC Points For Slow Over-Rate

June 22, 2026 10:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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England's World Test Championship final aspirations have taken a significant hit after the team was docked 12 crucial points by the ICC for a slow over-rate during their recent Test match against New Zealand.

England's Joe Root and Jordan Cox walk off the field at stumps on day 4 on Saturday. England remain seventh in the WTC standings but their points percentage dropped from 34.72 to 26.38.

IMAGE: England's Joe Root and Jordan Cox walk off the field at stumps on day 4 on Saturday. England remain seventh in the WTC standings but their points percentage dropped from 34.72 to 26.38. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points

  • England lost 12 World Test Championship points for a slow over-rate against New Zealand.
  • The penalty significantly impacts England's chances of reaching their first WTC final.
  • Interim captain Joe Root admitted the International Cricket Council's sanction.
  • England's points percentage dropped from 34.72 to 26.38, affecting their WTC standings.
  • The incident occurred during New Zealand's 253-run victory, levelling the three-test series.

England's dreams of a maiden appearance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final suffered a blow after they were docked 12 points for their slow over-rate in the comprehensive defeat by New Zealand at The Oval on Sunday.

New Zealand levelled the three-test series with a 253-run victory against England, who were found 12 overs short of the target. The home side have been fined 50% of their match fees but losing 12 WTC points will sting more.

 

Impact on England's WTC Campaign

"England interim captain Joe Root admitted the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing," the governing International Cricket Council said in a statement.

England remain seventh in the WTC standings but their points percentage dropped from 34.72 to 26.38. The top two teams in the standings, positions currently held by Australia and South Africa, will face off in the WTC final at Lord's next year.

Regular captain Ben Stokes will return to lead England in the third and final test against New Zealand in Nottingham. All-rounder Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were suspended from the second test after a curfew breach at a London nightclub.

Source: REUTERS
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