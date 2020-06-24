England's Wood on training in bio-secure bubble

Source:

June 24, 2020 23:15 IST

'It's a bit different and a bit weird, but it's just something we'll have to get used to'

IMAGE: Mark Wood stressed on the importance of allowing cricket to resume at grassroot level this summer, saying otherwise "the next Ben Stokes or Joe Root" could be lost to the game. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England pacer Mark Wood says training inside a bio-secure bubble ahead of next month's three-Test series against the West Indies has been "weird" and a "bit like a sci-fi movie".

England's 30-member training group will be preparing for the Test series at the Ageas Bowl's bio-secure bubble, which is set to host the opening match on July 8.

The three-match Test series will also mark the resumption of cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

Wood and star all-rounder Ben Stokes arrived on Monday night, while majority of the squad reached the on-site hotel on Tuesday.

"It's a bit like a sci-fi movie," Wood was quoted as saying by Evening Standard.

"Everybody's masked up and you can't see anybody. You don't know if they're friendly or not! It's a bit different and a bit weird, but it's just something we'll have to get used to," he added.

Fellow pacer Jofra Archer, who did not join the training squad after a member of his household fell ill, has tested negative for COVID-19 but he will be tested again on Wednesday and once cleared he will join his team members for training on Thursday.

"It would be great to have Jofra around again. I'm sure he'll be back, hopefully tomorrow, if he gets the all-clear. It's great that we've got this sort of depth in the squad. He'll be a major part of this summer," Wood said.

England on Tuesday announced the easing of lockdown, allowing museums, cinemas, pubs and restaurants to reopen from July 4.

Club cricket still remains banned and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been in talks with the government for the safe return of the sport at recreational level.

Wood stressed on the importance of allowing cricket to resume at grassroot level this summer, saying otherwise "the next Ben Stokes or Joe Root" could be lost to the game.

"I'm sure a lot of people in this country would love grassroots cricket to be back up and running," he told BBC Sport.

"We don't want to lose the next Ben Stokes, the next Joe Root, the next superstar that might be coming through for the game.

"If you can go to the pub, and go to restaurants -- you'd hope that cricket could be on the horizon as well."