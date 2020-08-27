News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Roy ruled out of Pakistan T20Is

England's Roy ruled out of Pakistan T20Is

August 27, 2020 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jason Roy suffered injury in training this week.

IMAGE: Jason Roy suffered injury in training this week. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

England's top-order batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan starting on Friday due to a left side strain.

The 30-year-old Roy suffered the injury this week while preparing for the opener at Old Trafford.

 

"He will remain with the England set-up and will commence his rehabilitation programme looking ahead to the Australia white-ball series, which starts next month at The Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

All three T20 matches against Pakistan are at Old Trafford with the others being on Sunday and Tuesday.

England then host Australia in a T20 next Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Can you identify this IPL superstar?

Can you identify this IPL superstar?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use