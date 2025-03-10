HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England's Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no-show

England's Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no-show

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 05:24 IST

x

Harry Brook

IMAGE: England batter Harry Brook faces a two-year ban from participating in the IPL and its auction for pulling out of the tournament before the start of the season. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

England's Harry Brook pulled out of the Indian Premier League for the second successive year, a decision that could trigger a ban from future editions.

Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals in December 2023 but pulled out of last year's campaign following the death of his grandmother.

On Sunday the 26-year-old said he had opted to skip this year's edition too in order to prepare for England's upcoming series.

 

Under IPL regulations, Brook faces a two-year ban from participating in the IPL and its auction for pulling out of the tournament before the start of the season.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL," Brook said in a statement on social media.

"I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus.

"I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters."

Brook was vice-captain of the England squad which suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy after losing all three group games.

Jos Buttler stepped down as captain after their elimination, and Brook is one of the main candidates to replace him.

England play a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May, before hosting West Indies in three ODIs and three T20s.

"With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for English cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series," he added in the statement.

"In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period of my career to date."

The IPL runs from March 22 to May 25.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PICS: India Are Champion of Champions!
PICS: India Are Champion of Champions!
PIX: India Celebrate Champions Trophy Win
PIX: India Celebrate Champions Trophy Win
How Rohit's bold approach powered India to victory!
How Rohit's bold approach powered India to victory!
What Kohli said after India's Champions Trophy triumph
What Kohli said after India's Champions Trophy triumph
Not retiring from ODIs, declares Rohit
Not retiring from ODIs, declares Rohit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

webstory image 3

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

VIDEOS

Mumbai celebrates India's Champions Trophy triumph0:33

Mumbai celebrates India's Champions Trophy triumph

Lathmar Holi celebrations begin in Nandagaon with vibrant festivities1:44

Lathmar Holi celebrations begin in Nandagaon with vibrant...

Patanjali inaugurates Asia's largest orange processing unit in Nagpur3:33

Patanjali inaugurates Asia's largest orange processing...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD