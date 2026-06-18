Nat Sciver-Brunt to captain England in landmark Lord's Test vs India

Discover the full England squad, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, set to make history in the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's against India this July.

IMAGE: All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead the 15-member England Women squad for the one-off Test against India, to be held between July 10-13 at Lord's. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Nat Sciver-Brunt appointed captain of England's 15-member squad for the historic one-off Test against India.

The match will be the first women's Test ever played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Squad features a blend of seasoned players, including Heather Knight, and several potential Test debutants.

The Test is scheduled to take place between July 10 and 13, marking a significant milestone for women's cricket.

ECB's Clare Connor emphasised the pride and challenge of Test cricket for women, especially at Lord's.

Star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was on Thursday named captain of the 15-member England squad for their one-off Test against India in July, which will be the first women's Test at the historic Lord's.

Sciver-Brunt will become the first English woman to lead out her team in a Test on the famous old ground which hosted its 150th men's Test earlier this month. The lone Test will be played between July 10 and 13.

Squad Features Mix Of Experience And New Talent

Alongside the captain will be a group of players boasting a huge range of experience from Somerset's Heather Knight looking to play in her 15th Test to Surrey duo Alice Capsey and Tilly Corteen-Coleman as well as Durham's Mady Villiers hoping to make their Test debuts.

And in the case of Lancashire pair Grace Potts and Ellie Threlkeld, they are both looking for an England international debut in any format.

The quintet are five of seven players in the squad who did not play in England's most recent Women's Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in January last year, and joining them are Lancashire's Emma Lamb and Warwickshire's Issy Wong.

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Historic Moment For Women's Cricket At Lord's

Commenting on the squad selection the ECB's Managing Director of Women's Cricket Clare Connor said: "We have selected a strong Test squad under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt for what will be another historic few days at Lord's for women's cricket."

"Test cricket is a rare and wonderfully challenging experience in the women's game and I know how proud our players are to represent England in this format," she said in an ECB release.

"For the 11 women who will get the chance to be the first to enjoy that feeling at Lord's, it will be a moment to savour."

England Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.