England will beat India in T20 World Cup semi-final, says ex-Pakistan player Rashid Latif

IMAGE: India are looking to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif believes England will beat defending champions India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Thursday.



England advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after three consecutive victories against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 8s matches played in Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, India bounced back after losing to South Africa with convincing victories against Zimbabwe and West Indies to make it to the last four.



India are looking to create history, as they aim to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup, while England will aim to reclaim the title they last won four years ago.



Overall, the two teams have played each other five times in T20 World Cups, with India holding a slight 3-2 advantage.

'Middle Order Is England's Strength'

IMAGE: England captain, who stroked a 50-ball century against Pakistan, will be a big threat for India. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

However, Latif tipped England to upstage the defending champions in front of their home fans at the Wankhede Stadium, with their powerful middle order including the likes of Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell a big factor.

'England will win the semi-finals,' Latif, who played 37 Tests and 166 ODIs, told a Pakistan news channel.



He believes England's fighting victories on the difficult wickets of Pallekele and Colombo when they made great comebacks to beat Pakistan and New Zealand will be a big morale-booster for the two-time champions.



'They are coming from difficult conditions, and 2-3 batters have succeeded. That's what they need and their middle order is strong,' added Latif, former wicketkeeper and Pakistan coach.

'England know these conditions very well. Even if just one England player performs, that will be enough for India.'