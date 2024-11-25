News
Home  » Cricket » England wicketkeeper Cox ruled out of New Zealand Tests

England wicketkeeper Cox ruled out of New Zealand Tests

November 25, 2024 09:43 IST
Jordan Cox

IMAGE: Jordan Cox during the England team's practice session. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England wicketkeeper Jordan Cox has been ruled out of the three-Test series against New Zealand after fracturing his thumb in a net session during a tour match in Queenstown.

Cox was set to make his Test debut in the series opener in Christchurch, which starts on Thursday, as cover for regular gloveman Jamie Smith, who is skipping the tour for the birth of his first child.

 

"I'm gutted for Jordan. He has been shaping up nicely, both with the bat and gloves, since we got to New Zealand," coach Brendon McCullum said in a team statement on Monday.

"That's sport, and unfortunately, these things happen. We will get around him and look after him. He is resilient, and his time will come at some point in the future."

Ollie Pope took the gloves for Sunday's second and final day of the tour match against the New Zealand Prime Minister's XI and a replacement for Cox will be announced "in due course", the team said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
