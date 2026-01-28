HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
England vs Sri Lanka: 'Stone Cold' Brook's WWE celebration steals the show

January 28, 2026 09:41 IST

Joe Root with Harry Brook

IMAGE: Harry Brook blazes 136 off 66, hits 57-ball ton. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Joe Root said he hopes England captain Harry Brook's WWE-inspired celebration after a blistering century against Sri Lanka on Tuesday will not be misinterpreted, as he attempts to rebuild trust following last year's nightclub incident.

  • Harry Brook blasted 136 off just 66 balls, reaching his century in a stunning 57 deliveries. 
  • Unbeaten 191-run stand with Root powered England to a commanding 357-3. 
  • Marked the ton with a ‘Stone Cold’ WWE-style celebration, capping a captain’s knock. 

Brook smashed 136 off just 66 deliveries, bringing up his ton in 57 balls before celebrating by removing his gloves and smashing them together, mimicking former WWE wrestler 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's signature beer can celebration in the ring.

 

Brook walked in with England at 166-3 and built an unbeaten 191-run stand with Root (111 not out) to guide England to 357-3, eventually winning by 53 runs.

The captain confirmed it was a tribute to Austin but insisted the celebration was simply about "celebrating tonight with the boys" as England clinched the ODI series 2-1.

Brook’s fiery comeback

"Like I said the other day in my press conference, I've got to try and gain that trust back with the lads," Brook said.

"The way I wanted to do that was perform, play well and lead from the front."

Brook had previously acknowledged he was lucky to be England captain after apologising for an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand last year.

Root defended his teammate's celebration, saying there was "no malice" behind the gesture and hoped it would be taken in the right spirit.

"I think you can work it out if you've ever watched wrestling, but that's his way of doing that, trying to show that he wants that approval from the group is through humour," Root said.

"That's another area of why I think he's going to be a great leader because he has that side to him as well. He showed his calmness and his clarity under pressure, but he also showed humour as well in doing that.

"Hopefully, it's received in the right way because there's definitely no malice behind it or anything other than him just trying to have a bit of a joke with his teammates."

England will now face Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 matches before beginning their T20 World Cup campaign next month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
