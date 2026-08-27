Second Test: Abbas scalps three as Pakistan rattle England to 80-4 at Lunch

Mohammad Abbas struck three times and Mohammad Ali removed Harry Brook as Pakistan reduced England to 80-4 at lunch after opting to bowl first at Lord’s.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Ali celebrates the wicket of England's Harry Brook on Day 1 of the second Test at Lord's on Thursday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Mohammad Abbas claimed three wickets as Pakistan reduced England to 80-4 at lunch after choosing to bowl first at Lord’s.

Abbas dismissed Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett and Joe Root, while Mohammad Ali bowled Harry Brook shortly before lunch.

Jordan Cox remained unbeaten on 27 with Dan Lawrence as England’s unchanged side struggled on a green-tinged pitch after an 80-minute rain delay.

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akistan struck early at Lord's on Thursday, leaving England four down for 80 at lunch in the second Test after Mohammad Abbas tore through the top order on a green-tinged surface.

Rain delayed the start by 80 minutes, but Babar Azam, back as Pakistan captain, had little hesitation in bowling first in the overcast and humid conditions.

Abbas opened the attack with sharp movement and removed Emilio Gay in the fifth over. Gay glanced a delivery down the leg side, but Mohammad Rizwan produced a superb diving catch with his right glove.

Ben Duckett followed two overs later, trapped lbw for 17. Pakistan reviewed the initial not-out decision and the successful referral gave Abbas his 900th first-class wicket.

Root Falls After Early Review Drama

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan takes the catch to dismiss Emilio Gay off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Pakistan were desperate for the wicket of Joe Root and wasted a review before the batter had scored. Root then survived another scare when Imam-ul-Haq put down a chance at third slip off Mohammad Ali.

Root's reprieve was brief. Abbas pinned him in front for four, completing a superb opening spell of 3-17 from eight overs and 33 deliveries.

Ali, despite conceding the most runs among Pakistan's bowlers, then produced another breakthrough just before lunch. Harry Brook, England's top scorer in their first-Test victory at Headingley, left a gap between bat and pad and was bowled for 15 by a delivery that moved back in.

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Cox Holds Firm as England Stumble to Lunch

Jordan Cox remained unbeaten on 27 at the interval, with Dan Lawrence alongside him.

England retained the XI that thrashed Pakistan by an innings in the first Test in Leeds last Friday, completed inside three days.

Babar was Pakistan's only change, returning to replace Salman Ali Agha, who captained the side in his absence. Babar had missed the opener with a finger injury.