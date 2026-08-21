1st Test Leeds: England bowled out for 409; grab huge lead vs Pakistan

IMAGE: Pakistan spinner Ali Usman claimed a five-wicket haul in England's first innings. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Key Points Jofra Archer contributed a vital 23 runs, including two fours and a six, to England's first innings total.

England posted 409 in their first innings, establishing a commanding lead of 238 runs over Pakistan.

Half-centuries from Jordan Cox (73), Joe Root (66), Harry Brook (91), and Dan Lawrence (51) were instrumental in England's strong batting performance.

Pakistan's spinner Ali Usman was the standout bowler, taking 5/95, while Khurram Shahzad claimed 3/133.

Jofra Archer's cameo helped England post 409 in their first innings as they grabbed a huge lead on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's on Friday.

Archer stroked 23, with two fours and a six, as England's last two wickets added 43 runs on the third day before they were bowled out in the morning session.

England's Dominant Batting Performance

England's huge total was powered by half-centuries Jordan Cox (73), Joe Root (66), Harry Brook (91), and Dan Lawrence (51) as they took a huge first innings lead of 238 runs after Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in their first innings.

For Pakistan, spinner Ali Usman starred with the ball, taking 5/95, while pacer Khurram Shahzad claimed 3/133.