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1st Test Leeds: England bowled out for 409; grab huge lead vs Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET August 21, 2026 16:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Usman Ali

IMAGE: Pakistan spinner Ali Usman claimed a five-wicket haul in England's first innings. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Key Points

  • Jofra Archer contributed a vital 23 runs, including two fours and a six, to England's first innings total.
  • England posted 409 in their first innings, establishing a commanding lead of 238 runs over Pakistan.
  • Half-centuries from Jordan Cox (73), Joe Root (66), Harry Brook (91), and Dan Lawrence (51) were instrumental in England's strong batting performance.
  • Pakistan's spinner Ali Usman was the standout bowler, taking 5/95, while Khurram Shahzad claimed 3/133.
 

Jofra Archer's cameo helped England post 409 in their first innings as they grabbed a huge lead on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's on Friday.

Archer stroked 23, with two fours and a six, as England's last two wickets added 43 runs on the third day before they were bowled out in the morning session.

England's Dominant Batting Performance

England's huge total was powered by half-centuries Jordan Cox (73), Joe Root (66), Harry Brook (91), and Dan Lawrence (51) as they took a huge first innings lead of 238 runs after Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in their first innings.

For Pakistan, spinner Ali Usman starred with the ball, taking 5/95, while pacer Khurram Shahzad claimed 3/133.

More News Coverage

England vs Pakistan 1st TestLeeds Test Day 3England vs Pakistan 1st Test LeedsEngland vs Pak 1st TestUsman Ali

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