Pakistan under pressure at Headingley as Brook's 91 drives England to commanding lead

Harry Brook's blistering 91 and strong partnerships with Dan Lawrence, Joe Root and Jordan Cox put England firmly in control, leaving Pakistan facing an uphill battle in the first Test at Headingley.

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook celebrates his half-century on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley on Thursday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points Harry Brook once again tormented Pakistan, scoring 91 off 93 balls to lift his Test average against them above 85 and strengthen England’s commanding position.

Dan Lawrence made an impressive Test comeback, scoring 51 and combining with Brook for a 120-run fifth-wicket partnership after his two-year absence.

Joe Root and Jordan Cox provided the foundation, putting together 150 runs before both fell to Pakistan’s bowlers as England continued their dominant first-innings display.

Pakistan finished the day in deep trouble, with England 366-8 and 195 runs ahead, while favourable weather over the remaining days could leave the visitors with few avenues of escape.

• SCORECARD

England's Harry Brook extended his remarkable record against Pakistan to put the hosts into a commanding position on the second day of the first Test at Headingley on Thursday.

Brook cashed in on some indisciplined bowling from a lightweight seam attack to make 91 from 93 balls as England opened a 195-run lead with two first innings wickets still standing.

It took the Yorkshireman's average in his 12 Test appearances against Pakistan above 85.

Dropped on one at second slip by Salman Ali Agha off Khurram Shahzad, Brook illuminated a grey, rain-shortened day for his home crowd with an innings containing 13 fours before falling to spinner Ali Usman who finished with 5-92.

Lawrence Makes Impressive Return to Test Side

IMAGE: Dan Lawrence made 51 off 79 balls studded with nine boundaries. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Brook shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 120 with the recalled Dan Lawrence who made 51 from 79 balls.

Lawrence, back after two years in the wilderness, filled the boots of Ben Stokes after his retirement in positive fashion, before top-edging a sweep off Usman.

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Root and Cox Lay the Platform

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

The pair made the most of the base laid earlier by Joe Root and Jordan Cox.

Root made 66 -- his 109th Test innings of 50 or more -- and Cox 73 -- the first of his career -- in a stand of 150 for the third wicket.

It was a surprise when Root played across a straight ball from Khurram Shahzad to be trapped lbw, four balls after Cox departed after misjudging the length of a full ball from Usman to be caught behind.

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan takes the catch to dismiss Jordan Cox off the bowling of Ali Usman. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Cox, given his chance at No. 3 by Jacob Bethell’s knee injury, hit Khurram for seven fours in the space of 12 balls on the way to a maiden Test half-century.

England, who were helped by some poor ground fielding from Pakistan, closed on 366-8 after Usman dismissed Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson with successive balls in the 80th over.

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Pakistan Face Uphill Battle at Headingley

IMAGE: Khurram Shahzad celebrates the wicket of Joe Root. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Pakistan, who last won a Test in England eight years ago, are in a tight corner.

With better weather forecast for the remaining three days, they look unlikely to receive much assistance from the elements in their efforts to get out of it.