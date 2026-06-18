Phillips' maiden Test century guides New Zealand to 391 vs England

IMAGE: New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates after reaching his century during Day 2 of the second Test at Kia Oval, in London, on Thursday. Photograph: Action Images via Andrew Couldridge/ Reuters

Key Points Glenn Phillips registered his maiden Test century.

Phillips and Kyle Jamieson added 87 runs for the eighth wicket from just 95 balls.

No 9 Kyle Jamieson contributed with a vital knock of 41.

Glenn Phillips completed his maiden Test century as New Zealand punished a wayward England attack to pile on the runs on the second day of the second Test at the Oval in London on Thursday, eventually out for 100 as New Zealand were dismissed for 391.



New Zealand frustrated England with 100 added before lunch on day two having begun the day on 291/7.

Phillips-Jamieson rescue New Zealand

Phillips put on an eight wicket stand of 87, with Kyle Jamieson, who after being dropped on 15, went on to play a vital knock of 41.

Spinner Jacob Bethell bowled out Jamieson for his third wicket of the innings.

Phillips struck 18 boundaries in his century before eventually being caught on the boundary shortly before lunch by Emilio Gay off the bowling of Matthew Fisher.