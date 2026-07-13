PIX: When India Women Made History At Lord's

India achieved a historic 270-run victory over England in the inaugural women's Test match at Lord's, marking a significant milestone for women's cricket at the iconic venue.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the one-off Test against England at Lord's on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India registered a dominant 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women's Test match held at Lord's Cricket Ground.

India pacer Kranti Gaud made history by becoming the first woman to have her name inscribed on the Lord's Test honours board, taking five wickets for 37 runs.

Yastika Bhatia scored a crucial century (113) for India, while England's Sophie Ecclestone achieved a five-wicket haul and became England's highest wicket-taker in women's cricket.

Lord's, a ground that prohibited women from joining the MCC until 1999, hosted its first women's Test match 50 years after its first women's international fixture.

India beat England by 270 runs as the first women's Test match in the history of Lord's cricket ground concluded on Monday with the hosts being all out for 186 while chasing a target of 457.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket against England during Day 4. Photograph: BCCI

Lord's, cricket's most iconic ground, has been hosting international matches since 1884. It staged its first women's international in 1976, a 50-over match between England and Australia.

It took another 50 years for a women's Test, scheduled for four days from Friday, to be held at the ground owned by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which prohibited women from joining the club until 1999.

"Playing at Lord's is always special... hopefully we'll get many more (tests here). These kinds of matches bring a lot of happiness," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

India's Batting Dominance

IMAGE: Kranti Gaud, the first woman to have her name inscribed on the Lord's Test honours board, celebrates after the match. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Reuters

Put in to bat first, opener Smriti Mandhana (83) held firm as India lost two quick wickets, before Issy Wong got her caught behind.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57) helped the visitors to post 285, while Sophie Ecclestone (3-68) took the last three wickets in quick succession.

Ecclestone's three-wicket haul made her England's highest wicket-taker in women's cricket with 338 wickets across all formats, surpassing Katherine Sciver-Brunt's 335.

India's Historic Feats

IMAGE: The jubilant Indian players celebrate. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Reuters

In reply, England posted only 170 as 22-year-old Indian medium-pacer Kranti Gaud took five wickets for 37 runs, becoming the first woman to have her name inscribed on the Lord's Test honours board, reserved for those who score a century, take five wickets in an innings or 10 in a Test match at the ground.

Two more women soon joined Gaud on the board as Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia (113) scored a crucial century, while Ecclestone (5-118) shone again with a five-wicket haul. India declared at 341-7 on the third day, setting a target of 457 for England.

England's Collapse and Final Stand

IMAGE: Lauren Bell is bowled by Deepti Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Under pressure, England's top order collapsed as Gaud dismissed Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight early, leaving the hosts reeling at 34-4.

Mady Villiers (26) tried to limit the damage but she got out when Richa Ghosh, fielding up close at silly mid-off, spectacularly caught a well-timed cover drive at point-blank range, leaving even her teammates shaking their heads in disbelief.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Amy Jones. Photograph: BCCI

Amy Jones (54) fell early on the fourth day but Ecclestone continued the fight, scoring her first Test 50 before Sneh Rana (4-42) bowled her, ending England's chase.