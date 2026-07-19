'Focus On Things That Are In My Control': How Shubman Gill Handles Pressure

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Gautam Gambhir shared insights on pressure management and injury comeback, as they offered a glimpse into the Indian team's mindset.

IMAGE: India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill said he keeps himself away from external factors to deal with pressure in international cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill said he manages pressure by focusing on controllable factors and avoiding external influences.

Shreyas Iyer's recovery from recent injuries was significantly motivated by support and calls from his teammates, inspiring his return to training.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir described the UK as a "special place" for Indian cricket, highlighting the deep historical ties between the two nations.

Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran welcomed the team and noted the potential for business and sports activities following the India-UK Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement.

India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill has said keeping himself away from "external factors" helps him deal with pressure situations on and off the field.

Gill-led India will look to bounce back against England at Lord's on Sunday, as the tourists chase a 2-1 ODI series victory.

Strategies For Success

"The way I deal with pressure is by keeping focussed on the things that are in my control and keep myself away from the external factors," said Gill during an interactive session at a diaspora reception hosted by the High Commission of India in London on Saturday.

India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, who had to deal with a couple of injuries in the recent past, thanked his teammates for inspiring him to make a comeback.

"I just wanted to get out of the hospital. The calls from my team members gave me a lot of motivation to head back to my training and come back stronger," said during the session co-ordinated by India's Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Kartik Pande.

'Indian cricket belongs to every honest fan'

Head coach Gautam Gambhir described the UK as a "special place", given the history between both countries which "can never be forgotten and should never be forgotten".

"Indian cricket does not just belong to the people sitting in the dressing room. It belongs to every honest Indian cricket fan, who supports us selflessly and unconditionally," said Gambhir.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla told the players to stay off social media before a match and focus on their respective games.

"In India, the problem is that 99 percent of the people are experts in cricket... so just try to avoid social media. There's no dearth of talent in Team India, they are full of talent," said Shukla during his address at the gathering held at the India House.

Diplomatic Ties And Cricket

P Kumaran, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, welcomed the team and highlighted the wide-ranging impact of the India-UK Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (CETA), which entered into force this week.

"We are hopeful that it [CETA] opens up many possibilities for business services as well as sports related activities," said Kumaran.

"Over the years, Team India has made us proud many times over and over with your achievements," he added.