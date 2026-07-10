This is a transition phase, we will make mistakes: Shreyas

India captain Shreyas Iyer candidly addressed the team's 'utter failure in execution' across all departments, resulting in another heavy defeat in the fourth T20I against England.

IMAGE: The dejected Indian players after losing the fourth T20I against England in Bristol on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted the team's 'utter failure in execution' led to their T20I series defeat against England.

Iyer acknowledged that 158 was not a competitive total and highlighted the bowlers' struggle with consistent lengths.

A series sweep in Southampton would see England overtake India as the world's No.1 T20I team.

India captain Shreyas Iyer didn't hide his disappointment, admitting that his side utterly failed in execution once again in all departments after England sealed the T20I series with an emphatic nine-wicket win in Bristol on Thursday.

Iyer top-scored with an unbeaten 80 from 49 balls to rally India to 158 for 7, a total that was blown away by England, who raced home in just 13.5 overs.

Iyer on India's Performance

IMAGE: India captain Shreyas Iyer suffered another heavy defeat against England. Photograph: BCCI

"Again it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn't the perfect total on the board. Eventually we saw how quickly they chased it down. When we came onto bowl I just asked the bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible. Top of middle and leg was difficult to score off. We fell short on our execution."

Iyer was happy with his performance but said it doesn't matter as it didn't come for a winning cause.

"Definitely happy with my performance, but see, if it's not on the winning cause, it just goes to the side. So disappointed on that aspect because whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins. But unfortunately, today wasn't that day. Definitely look forward in the next game."

'We will be making mistakes'

Iyer also described the current Indian side as one in transition, saying the players would learn from their mistakes and adapt quickly.

"This is a transition phase and we will be making mistakes. We have to realise how important it is to adapt. I'm sure there are quick-learners in the team and they will assess themselves."

England's Dominant Victory

England captain Harry Brook credited his team's ability to adapt to conditions and the strong communication between the players and coaching staff for the comprehensive victory over India.

"That was good fun tonight. Always good to beat India. To beat them 3-0 with one game to go... very happy," Brook said.

"Two things stand out for sure - the way we've adapted to the surface and the communication from the coaches to the players and vice-versa. These two things have stood out."

He also praised pacers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue for setting up the victory with another incisive spell.

"Jofra and Tongue again, like a house on fire. Will be pretty cool to be world No.1 - definitely an aim for us. Felt good (with the bat)."

A series sweep in Southampton on Saturday would see England dethrone world champions India from the top spot in the T20I rankings.