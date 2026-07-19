Why Bumrah Missed The Series Decider At Lord's

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the crucial series-deciding third One-Day International against England at Lord's due to a left knee injury, significantly impacting the team's bowling attack.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah missed the third ODI against England at Lord's due to swelling in his left knee, sustained during the second ODI in Cardiff. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the third ODI against England due to reactive swelling in his left knee.

The injury occurred during the second ODI in Cardiff while Bumrah was fielding.

The series is currently level at 1-1, making the third ODI the decider.

Arshdeep Singh replaced Bumrah in the playing XI for the crucial match at Lord's.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series-deciding third and final One-Day International against England at Lord's on Sunday because of swelling in his left knee.

Injury Details And Impact

Bumrah suffered an 'impact injury' on his left knee while fielding during the second ODI in Cardiff which resulted in some swelling of the knee. 'Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff.

He was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee,' BCCI said in a media release.

Team Changes For India

The series is level at 1-1 after India won the first match in Birmingham by six wickets before England stormed back to win the next game in Cardiff by four wickets.

In the third ODI at Lord's, England captain Harry Brook elected to bat against India.

The visitors made three changes to their playing XI as Arshdeep Singh replaced Bumrah, while K L Rahul and Prince Yadav came in for Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube.