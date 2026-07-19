India Players Wear Black Armbands In Memory Of Garry Sobers

IMAGE: India's players wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence as a mark of respect to Sir Garfield Sobers at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sir Garfield Sobers died on Friday, July 17, 2026, a few days before his 90th birthday on July 28.

Sobers was universally acclaimed for his all-round abilities as a left-handed batter, versatile left-arm bowler, and brilliant fielder.

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches, scoring 8,032 runs and claiming 235 wickets between 1954 and 1974.

The India and England players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence ahead of the start of the third and final at Lord's on Sunday to pay tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers, who died on Friday, July 17, 2026.



'TeamIndia is wearing

The Greatest Cricketer Ever

black armbands to pay tribute to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing on Friday,' BCCI said on X.Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches, scoring 8,032 runs and claiming 235 wickets between 1954 and 1974.

He was universally acclaimed for his all-round abilities as a left-handed batter, versatile left-arm bowler, and brilliant fielder.



Among his greatest achievements was his unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, then the highest individual score in Test cricket, a record that stood for 36 years.



In 1968, while playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, he became the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Malcolm Nash of Glamorgan.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 for his services to cricket, Sobers was later named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000.