Bethell to open with Duckett: England announce playing XI for 1st ODI vs India

England has announced its playing XI for the first One-Day International against India at Edgbaston, featuring Jacob Bethell as opener for the first time and marking Jos Buttler's milestone 200th ODI appearance.

IMAGE: This is the first time that the 22-year-old Jacob Bethell will open the batting in ODIs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Young left-hander Jacob Bethell will open the batting for England for the first time in ODIs, partnering Ben Duckett.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is set to play his 200th One-Day International for England.

Harry Brook will captain the England side, which includes veteran batters Joe Root and Buttler.

India's ODI team will be led by Shubman Gill and sees the return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Young left-hander Jacob Bethell was named as the opener alongside Ben Duckett as England named their playing XI for the first One-Day International against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Tuesday.

This is the first time that the 22-year-old left-hander will open the batting in ODIs for England. So far, in 21 ODIs played since his debut in September 2024, Bethell has always batted in the middle order from No 4 to No 7.

Buttler's Milestone Match

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is set to play in his landmark 200th ODI game for England. He made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in Dubai on February 21, 2012.

The Harry Brook-led England boasts of a strong batting line-up comprising of veteran batters Joe Root and Buttler in the middle order.

England's Team Composition

All-rounders Sam Curran and Will Jacks will look to carry on their good showing from the T20I series against India which England won 4-0.

The home team have preferred to continue with the pace duo of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, who were superb with the ball in the T20Is against India.

England are playing ODIs after a long gap of nearly six months, having last played the 50-overs format in Sri Lanka, where registered a 2-1 series triumph.

They will be looking to end their losing run against India in ODIs, having suffered defeats in the last three series. England's last ODI series victory against India came at home in 2018.

Kohli, Rohit Back For India

India, boosted by the return of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will aim for a fresh start and an improved showing in the three-match ODI series. Shubman Gill will lead the India ODI team which sees the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after he was rested for the T20 series.

England's Playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler (w/k), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.