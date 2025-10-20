HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England trounce Kiwis after Brook-Salt smash half-tons

England trounce Kiwis after Brook-Salt smash half-tons

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 20, 2025 16:56 IST

x

England captain Harry Brook led from the front with a brisk 78 

IMAGE: England captain Harry Brook led from the front with a brisk 78. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

England captain Harry Brook led by example as he and opener Phil Salt smashed ferocious fifties to set up their 65-run victory against New Zealand in the second T20 International in Christchurch on Monday.

Brook (78) and Salt (85) plundered 129 runs from 69 balls to provide the bedrock of England's mammoth 236-4 after being put in to bat.

 

New Zealand folded for 171 in reply in 18 overs -- all 10 dismissals through catches -- as England grabbed a 1-0 lead heading into the third and final match in Auckland on Thursday.

The series opener between the sides in Christchurch had been washed out on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, England lost Jos Buttler in the second over but Salt and Jacob Bethell (24) scored briskly until the eventful sixth over from Michael Bracewell.

Bethell hit the spinner for two sixes in that 21-run over, which ended with the batter miscuing one to mid-on.

Brook and Salt then tore into the New Zealand attack with sensational power-hitting.

Brook cleared the ropes five times in a 35-ball blitz that had several hits clattering into or over the Hagley Oval roof.

Tom Banton, who made 29 not out, produced a 12-ball cameo to help England post the highest T20 International total at the venue.

Brydon Carse rattled New Zealand early in their chase, removing Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra in his opening over.

Tim Seifert (39) and Mark Chapman (28) offered some resistance but Adil Rashid (4-32) and Liam Dawson (2-38) struck regularly to deny New Zealand any momentum.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner hit three sixes in his gallant 36, but it was merely a footnote in the larger context of the game.

 

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gambhir, Irfan, Wimbledon share Diwali greetings
Gambhir, Irfan, Wimbledon share Diwali greetings
Gill's conservative captaincy invites tough questions
Gill's conservative captaincy invites tough questions
Ronaldo ruled out of Al-Nassr's AFC clash vs FC Goa?
Ronaldo ruled out of Al-Nassr's AFC clash vs FC Goa?
Kaif: Wasn't going to be easy for Rohit, Kohli in Perth
Kaif: Wasn't going to be easy for Rohit, Kohli in Perth
Fixing-tainted spinner makes Pak Test debut
Fixing-tainted spinner makes Pak Test debut

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit1:13

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's Diwali With Navy3:10

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's...

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali Bash1:18

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO