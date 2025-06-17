HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » ECB pins hopes on India to save English summer

ECB pins hopes on India to save English summer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 17, 2025 19:33 IST

x

Test series against India on par with Ashes in terms of commercial importance: ECB chief executive

Team India players

IMAGE: ECB's chief executive Richard Gould is optimistic of a bumper summer thanks to the widely-followed Indian team. Photograph: BCCI/X

The upcoming five-match Test rubber between India and England is commercially as important as the Ashes, feels the ECB's chief executive Richard Gould, who is banking on the series to recapture the imagination of English fans after an underwhelming international summer in 2024.

Last year, the country's sports fans were hooked on to the Paris Olympics and the Euro, Europe's biggest international football tournament. Empty seats at Lord's, after England's series win over Sri Lanka, did not paint a pretty picture as far as cricket was considered.

This time however, Gould is optimistic of a bumper summer thanks to the widely-followed Indian team.

"We know how big it is. It is a huge summer," Gould was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Last summer, there were all sorts of things happening all over the place, weren't there?"

"I think that is one of the great things about a five-Test series: it is a proper long-read; it's something that people can get really into. There will be subplots, and sub-subplots. There will be all sorts of issues over that six-week period," Gould added.

Big names such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin may have retired from Test cricket in the last six months but India's off-field dominance of the game makes any series against them comparable to the Ashes.

"Certainly, in terms of commercial importance," Gould said.

The series marks the beginning of a new cycle for both India and England in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC).

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, and the last time they toured in 2021-22, they drew 2-2.

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) top executive is also buoyed by the resurgence of five-match Test series in recent times.

 

"There's been lots of discussion about short formats, but Test cricket is doing quite a resurgence in its own way," he said.

"Particularly with the five-Test series: we're seeing more of those than we have done for a long time."

As far as hosting future finals of the WTC is concerned, Gould said England holds an advantage over other strong contenders like India as it can fill venues even for title clashes involving neutral teams.

"The WTC, for us, is not the be-all and end-all. Because we also enjoy the Ashes and we will enjoy the India series," Gould said, speaking before last week's final before Australia and South Africa at Lord's.

Last week's WTC final was the third in a row staged in England, and later this summer the ICC is likely to confirm that England will retain hosting rights despite interest from India.

"We don't think that we've got any absolute right to be the continual host of the WTC (final), but there are advantages to having it here. Irrespective of who gets into the final, we will sell it out... We're probably the only member nation within the ICC that could deliver that."

"We recognise that perhaps others would like to take it around the world at some point... But the worry is if you move it, end up with two neutral teams, and don't get a crowd, the whole thing could devalue and deflate pretty quickly." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shastri reveals his Playing XI for Leeds Test
Shastri reveals his Playing XI for Leeds Test
Eng-Ind series: Winning Skipper to get Pataudi Medal
Eng-Ind series: Winning Skipper to get Pataudi Medal
If India want to win in England, focus on THIS
If India want to win in England, focus on THIS
What Are The Spin Twins Up To In London?
What Are The Spin Twins Up To In London?
'You can't be aggressive as coach': DK warns Gambhir
'You can't be aggressive as coach': DK warns Gambhir

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 2

Top 10 Mithun Songs

webstory image 3

Chhattisgarh Women Have Least Mobile Phone Access

VIDEOS

Rasha Thadani spotted in Bandra last night1:00

Rasha Thadani spotted in Bandra last night

DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru1:02

DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in...

Bus falls into a gorge in Himachal's Mandi, 18 injured0:40

Bus falls into a gorge in Himachal's Mandi, 18 injured

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD