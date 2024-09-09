News
England to unleash Archer for ODIs against Aus

England to unleash Archer for ODIs against Aus

September 09, 2024 19:34 IST
Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England seamer Gus Atkinson will be rested for this month's One-Day International series against Australia, with Olly Stone coming in as his replacement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

England are set to host Australia for three Twenty20s, followed by a five-match ODI series. The first ODI will take place on Sept. 19 at Trent Bridge.

 

Atkinson was part of the squad that helped England win their three-match Test series 2-1 against Sri Lanka.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has also been added to the squad. Archer last played an ODI for England against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2023.

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD:

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley and John Turner

 

Nissanka smashes ton as SL maul England, avoid sweep
'India stands tall today because of your grit, talent'
Visas approved for Pakistan athletes
Govt confirms mpox in traveller from disease-hit country
Shubman Gill's warning: Don't underestimate Bangladesh
'India stands tall today because of your grit, talent'
Musheer set for India A tour of Australia
Sarfaraz vs Rahul: Who will get the selectors' nod?

Musheer set for India A tour of Australia

