England team in a very different place: Joe Root welcomes Pietersen's return

England Test captain Joe Root has thrown his full support behind Kevin Pietersen's return to the national setup as a specialist mentor, highlighting the vastly changed team dynamics since Pietersen's departure over a decade ago.

IMAGE: Joe Root backs Kevin Pietersen's return to England setup. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

Key Points England Test captain Joe Root has publicly backed Kevin Pietersen's appointment as a specialist mentor for the white-ball teams.

Pietersen's return is part of England's preparations for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, focusing on his experience and knowledge.

Root believes the current England team environment is significantly different from 2014, making it conducive for Pietersen's expertise.

Pietersen will join Brendon McCullum's coaching staff for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

England Test captain Joe Root backed Kevin Pietersen's return to the national setup, saying the team was in a very different place from the one the batting great left amid acrimony more than a decade ago.

Pietersen, England's third-highest run-scorer across all formats with 13,779 runs, was appointed specialist mentor to the white-ball teams on Monday as part of preparations for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

Root, who played alongside Pietersen before his England career ended in 2014, said the 46-year-old's experience and knowledge would benefit a squad featuring players who grew up watching him.

"A lot of the guys would have watched him and got into the game because of him. It will be great for those guys to have the opportunity to work alongside him," Root told BBC Sport.

Addressing Past Concerns

Pietersen's England career ended after the team's 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia, amid reported tensions within the dressing room and between the batter and team management.

Root dismissed concerns over Pietersen's outspoken nature, saying the current environment was well placed to benefit from his expertise.

"When you get someone involved you want them to be themselves and you want them to come into an environment for a reason. With his experience and knowledge about the game, and all that he can offer, I think he's going to be great," Root said.

A Changed Environment

"You're looking at so many hypothetical things that could go wrong, when there are so many amazing things he will bring to that environment.

"The world is a very different place to what it was in 2014, and the England team is in a very different place to that as well."

Pietersen will join Brendon McCullum's coaching staff for next week's white-ball series against Sri Lanka, working alongside Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor.