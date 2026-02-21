England, Sri Lanka set for spin showdown in T20 World Cup Super 8s

England and Sri Lanka are set to engage in a spin-dominated battle in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash, where both teams will rely on their key players and spin strategies to secure a crucial victory.

IMAGE: Adil Rashid has taken six wickets from four matches in the T20 World Cup group stage and could be England's trump card once again in the Super Eights encounter in Pallekele on Sunday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points England and Sri Lanka clash in a crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights match, with spin bowling expected to be a key factor.

Pathum Nissanka, the top run-scorer in the tournament, will be crucial to Sri Lanka's batting.

England's success depends on the form of key players, like Harry Brook and Jos Buttler, as well as their spin duo Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson.

Maheesh Theekshana leads the Sri Lankan bowling attack, while England will rely on Jofra Archer's pace and Rashid's spin.

Rain could potentially disrupt the match, adding another element of uncertainty to the contest.

England defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series in Pallekele earlier this month and will be happy to return to the island nation for the Super Eights match, having played all their group games in India.

The two-time champions are, however, yet to convince at this T20 World Cup, with three nervy victories against associate nations and a loss at the hands of former champions West Indies.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka began with wins over Ireland and Oman, and were at their best against Australia, whom they beat by eights wickets while chasing 182 in Pallekele. The Lankans, however, lost the momentum, losing to giant-killers Zimbabwe in their last group match in Colombo on Thursday.

It will be a fresh start for both the sides, with Sri Lanka looking to cash in on home advantage while England would be looking to pick up steam in the tournament at a place where they had done well less than a month back.

Key Players for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka will be looking to continue his top form at the venue where he hit 100 not out in the win against Australia. He is among the three centurions in this T20 World Cup and is at second spot among highest run-getters so far.

Kusal Mendis has also been in good touch with three half centuries in four matches and he is one of the key Sri Lankan batters the England bowlers would want to target.

England's Batting and Bowling Strategy

England's batters, meanwhile, have been struggling so far; Jacob Bethell is the best among them with 143 runs from four matches and one half century. The form of captain Harry Brook and senior player Jos Buttler will be crucial for England's success.

In the bowling department, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been the best Sri Lankan bowler with six wickets from four matches.

Sri Lanka were dealt a blow after pacer Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out of the rest of the tournament on the eve of Thursday's defeat to Zimbabwe. Dilshan Madushanka, who replaced Pathirana in the squad, conceded just 20 runs from his three overs against Zimbabwe.

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera is set to return to the side after being rested for the final group game.

England will be looking up to the spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, as well on pacer Jofra Archer to get wickets.

Veteran Rashid, one of the best leg-spinners in the world currently, has taken six wickets from four matches -- the same as Archer -- and he could be the England trump card once again on Sunday.

Dawson has been reasonably economical till now while Rashid had one outstanding game against West Indies (2 for 16 in four overs) but was otherwise expensive, taking a combined 4 for 121 in 11 overs against Associate opposition.

Conditions should also favour England's part-time options with the likes of Will Jacks and Bethell in the side. Both played vital roles with the ball in England's 3-0 series win earlier this month on a slow, used surface in Pallekele.

The match could also be disrupted as there is prediction of rain in the afternoon.

Teams (from):

England: Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Dushan Hemantha, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Match starts: 1500 IST