Cox, Lawrence named in England squad for Pakistan Tests

England has announced its 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, with Joe Root returning as permanent captain, Jordan Cox stepping in at number three, and Dan Lawrence earning a recall.

IMAGE: England's Jordan Cox named as replacement for an injured Jacob Bethell in the squad for the Pakistan Test series. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Joe Root has been appointed permanent Test captain for England's series against Pakistan, his first time leading the side since 2022.

Jordan Cox will bat at number three, replacing the injured Jacob Bethell who sustained a knee injury against India.

Dan Lawrence returns to the Test squad for the first time since 2024 and is expected to bat at number six.

The 16-man squad includes recalls for Brydon Carse and Ollie Pope, alongside pace options Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Ollie Robinson.

The three-match series against Pakistan begins on August 19 at Headingley.

England handed Jordan Cox the number three spot in place of the injured Jacob Bethell for the first two Tests of the three-match series against Pakistan later this month, while Joe Root will captain the side on a permanent basis for the first time since 2022.

Root's Return to Captaincy

Root, who returns to lead the side after being appointed Test captain last month, will work alongside interim head coach Marcus Trescothick before Stephen Fleming takes charge after the series.

The 16-man squad includes a recall for Dan Lawrence, who returns to the test setup for the first time since his appearance against Sri Lanka in 2024 and is set to bat at number six after an impressive County Championship campaign.

Squad Additions and Injuries

Cox, who made his Test debut against New Zealand in June, gets the nod after Bethell was ruled out of the series with a knee injury sustained during England's one-day international series against India last month.

Sam Cook retains his place after making his Test debut against Zimbabwe last year, while Brydon Carse and Ollie Pope return to the squad after being absent since England's Ashes defeat in Australia earlier this year.

"We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team," England Men's national selector Marcus North said.

Pace Attack and Series Details

Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson headline England's pace-bowling options for the series, which begins at Headingley on August 19.

SQUAD Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.