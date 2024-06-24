News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England spinner Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 runs in an over

England spinner Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 runs in an over

Source: PTI
June 24, 2024 23:00 IST
Shoaib Bashir

IMAGE: The 20-year-old Shoaib Bashir, playing for Worcestershire, was hit for five straight sixes by England teammate Dan Lawrence, who plays for Surrey. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

England spinner Shoaib Bashir made unwanted history, conceding 38 runs in a single over in the English county championship on Monday.

The 20-year-old, playing for Worcestershire, was hit for five straight sixes by England teammate Dan Lawrence, playing for Surrey.

 

The sixth ball of Bashir's over was sent so far down the leg side that it went for five wides.

There was worse to follow for Bashir as he overstepped with his next delivery, giving away a no-ball — and therefore two runs — along with a single for Lawrence.

With Lawrence off strike, Bashir actually managed a dot ball with his last delivery.

It tied the most expensive over in County Championship history.

Alex Tudor also conceded 38 runs for Surrey against Lancashire in 1998, with former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff hitting 34 of the runs on that occasion.

It was only the 12th first-class match for Bashir, who made his England Test debut on the tour of India in February and March.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
