England shift India T20Is for massive TV audience

The England and Wales Cricket Board has strategically advanced the start times of the upcoming T20 Internationals against India to 10:00 pm IST, aiming to significantly boost television viewership across the subcontinent and highlight the financial importance of India's cricket tours.

IMAGE: A three-match ODI series is also scheduled during the tour, with all tickets for these matches already sold out. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuter

Key Points The ECB has advanced the start time of five T20 Internationals against India by one hour to 10:00 pm IST.

This change aims to maximise television viewership in the Indian subcontinent, a key market for cricket.

The decision underscores English cricket's financial dependence on 'high-value broadcast series' featuring India.

A three-match ODI series is also scheduled during the tour, with all tickets for these matches already sold out.

Uncertainty surrounds batting superstar Virat Kohli's fitness for the tour due to a hamstring injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has advanced the start time of all five T20 Internationals against India by an hour.

The matches are now scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST to maximise television viewership in the subcontinent, according to a media report. The five T20Is between the two former World Cup winners were earlier slated for an 11:00 pm IST (6:30 pm local time) start, but they have been moved an hour early after discussions with the broadcasters.

Why ECB Changed Match Timings

"Start times for England's home internationals are finalised after consultation between the ECB, venues, opposition boards, and domestic and overseas broadcasters - in this case, Sky Sports (UK) and the Sony Sports Network (India)," the report said.

"The change in start times from the 6:30 pm slot, which has become standard in recent seasons, underlines English cricket's reliance on "high-value broadcast series" -- effectively, those which feature India -- which was laid bare in the ECB's recently published financial report," it added.

India will also play a three-match ODI series during the tour for which all tickets have been sold out, the report said.

It remains to be seen if batting superstar Virat Kohli, who is nursing a hamstring injury, is fit in time for the tour. The BCCI last week said it will announce the squad for the England ODI series towards the end of the 50-overs affair against Afghanistan at home, which Kohli will miss.