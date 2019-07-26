News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England send Ireland crashing for 38 to seal victory

England send Ireland crashing for 38 to seal victory

July 26, 2019 18:52 IST

IMAGE: Chris Woakes, centre, celebrates with his team-mates after picking up his fifth wicket of the innings. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ireland's dream of pulling off one of the biggest shocks in the history of Test cricket by beating England at Lord's were shattered as they collapsed to 38 all out to lose by 143 runs on Friday.

 

On a murky morning, Ireland made a dream start when Stuart Thompson ended England's second innings on 303 with the first ball of the day, clean bowling Olly Stone.

IMAGE: Ireland batsman Mark Adair is bowled by Stuart Broad. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

After a rain delay, Ireland, chasing 182 for victory, began in encouraging fashion, reaching 11 without loss, but the wheels fell off in dramatic fashion as they posted the lowest ever Test innings total at Lord's.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad took cruel advantage of optimum bowling conditions to rattle through the Irish order in 15.4 overs.

IMAGE: Stuart Broad, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Andy Balbirnie. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Woakes put Ireland out of their misery, knocking back Tim Murtagh's leg stump to finish with the spectacular figures of six wickets for 17 with Broad taking four for 19.

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Rohit Sharma watches Lion King with wife Ritika

Rohit Sharma watches Lion King with wife Ritika

CoA chief dismisses 'stories' of Kohli-Rohit rift

CoA chief dismisses 'stories' of Kohli-Rohit rift

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          