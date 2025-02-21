HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England rejig batting order for Australia clash

England rejig batting order for Australia clash

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2025 06:04 IST

x

Jamie Smith, who missed England's recent humbling in India because of a calf injury, will keep wickets and bat at No. 4 in England's Champions Trophy opener against Australia in Lahore on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jamie Smith, who missed England's recent humbling in India because of a calf injury, will keep wickets and bat at No. 4 in England's Champions Trophy opener against Australia in Lahore on Saturday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Jamie Smith will return from injury to keep wickets and bat at number three in England's Champions Trophy opener against Australia in Lahore on Saturday.

The 24-year-old missed England's recent humbling 3-0 series loss in India because of a calf injury and had been expected to return to the side but not so high in the batting order.

 

Phil Salt, who stood in as wicketkeeper in India, loses the gloves but retains his spot in the opening partnership alongside Ben Duckett with Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone shuffling down the order to accommodate Smith.

Brydon Carse also returns after being sidelined by blisters to take his place in a three-pronged pace attack with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

There is little room for error in the Champions Trophy with England likely to need at least two wins from their Group B matches against Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa to progress to the semi-finals.

Team: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, ⁠Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, ⁠Mark Wood

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I just go for wickets, don't care about ...'
'I just go for wickets, don't care about ...'
PIX: Gill's ton, Shami's heroics down Bangladesh
PIX: Gill's ton, Shami's heroics down Bangladesh
Defeat and fine: Pakistan's Champions Trophy disaster
Defeat and fine: Pakistan's Champions Trophy disaster
How Rohit Plans to Make It Up to Axar After...
How Rohit Plans to Make It Up to Axar After...
Shami Creates History! Surpasses Zaheer, Agarkar
Shami Creates History! Surpasses Zaheer, Agarkar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Get Streetwise: 10 Most Gorgeous Avenues In The World

webstory image 2

11 Amazingly Tempting Bhindi Recipes

webstory image 3

Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 30,000

VIDEOS

Chasing the Ice: Moscow Students Embark on Polar Expedition of a Lifetime3:43

Chasing the Ice: Moscow Students Embark on Polar...

Parvesh Verma receives warm welcome from family and supporters2:08

Parvesh Verma receives warm welcome from family and...

Olive Ridley turtle mass nesting at Odisha coast breaks all records0:37

Olive Ridley turtle mass nesting at Odisha coast breaks...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD