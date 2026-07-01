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England plot secret plan to stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi July 01, 2026 00:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how England is strategizing to counter Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose potential T20I debut could see him become India's youngest international player, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: The 15-year-old was the top scorer in the recent IPL, earning MVP and Emerging Player awards. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • England has prepared specific tactics for Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • Sooryavanshi's T20I debut against England is highly anticipated in the series opener.
  • A debut would make him India's youngest international cricketer, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record.

England have their tactics drawn up for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi even as suspense prevails over the Indian batting sensation's T20I debut in the series opener here on Wednesday.

The three-time world champions India will take on England in a five-match series starting here on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi gets to make his T20I debut.

 

England's Strategy Against Sooryavanshi

Brook, who is being touted to take over the Test captaincy following Ben Stokes' retirement, said England have worked out their tactics for the left-handed opening batter.

"We've got our tactics and hopefully they work," Brook said on the eve of the opening match when asked about the possibility of facing Sooryavanshi.

"There's been a lot of digging behind the scenes to see what we can do to try and stop them from playing their best cricket," he added.

Sooryavanshi finished as the top scorer in this year's IPL with a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 230. He amassed 776 runs to be adjudged the Most Valuable Player as well as the Emerging Player of the season.

If he makes his debut during this tour, he will become India's youngest international debutant, surpassing a record held by the great Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut as a 16-year-old.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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