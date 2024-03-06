News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England players meet the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala

England players meet the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala

Source: PTI
March 06, 2024 19:35 IST
IMAGE: Zak Crawley, Tom Hartley, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson and assistant coach Marcus Trescothick with the Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeod Ganj. Photograph: ECB/X

Some members of the touring England squad called on Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeod Ganj near Dharamsala on the eve of the final Test against India on Wednesday.

 

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a photo on social media featuring the team members alongside the Nobel laureate for Peace.

"An incredible honour to meet his holiness, the @DalaiLama. England players and management attended his residence in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala," the ECB said on X.

The team members included Zak Crawley, Tom Hartley, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson and assistant coach Marcus Trescothick.

England have lost the five-match series as they trail 3-1 going into the final Test in Dharamasala, starting on Thursday.

The Ben Stokes-led side will go into the final Test with pacer Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson in the solitary change to their playing XI from the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
