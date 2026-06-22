England pick uncapped James Coles for India T20I series

England named their 17-member T20I squad, featuring exciting uncapped all-rounder James Coles, as they prepare to host three-time World champions India in a highly anticipated five-match series next month.

IMAGE: James Coles was named in England's 17-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India next month. Photograph: London Spirit/Instagram

Key Points Uncapped all-rounder James Coles earned a spot in England's 17-member T20I squad.

England will host India for a five-match T20I series starting July 1.

Skipper Harry Brook leads a squad largely similar to the T20 World Cup semi-final team.

Uncapped all-rounder James Coles was on Monday named in England's 17-member T20I squad to take on the three-time World champions India in a five match series starting next month.

Skipper Harry Brook will face a quick turnaround if the third and final Test against New Zealand lasts its duration with the contest set to be played at Nottingham from June 25-29.

England Squad Details And Schedule

England host Shreyas Iyer-led India for five T20Is with the opening match set to be played at Chester-le-Street on July 1.

The ECB had earlier moved the start time of those matches of the T20I series, which were set to be played under lights, ahead by an hour to ensure more TV viewership. The first, third and fourth T20Is will thus start at 10pm IST, while the second and fifth will be played at 7pm IST.

The England squad is largely similar to the one which took on India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in March this year.

The second T20I will be played on July 4 at Manchester, while the third will be at Nottingham on July 7. The fourth and the fifth T20Is will be played at Bristol and Southampton on July 9 and 11 respectively.

'James Coles An Exciting Addition'

Former Australia batter and England men's incumbent national selector, Marcus North, said, "James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months."

"We have selected a larger squad to accommodate for the fact that this series will begin shortly after the Test series against New Zealand is due to conclude which allows us to be flexible," North added.

England Squad for India T20Is: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (w/k), Phil Salt (w/k), James Coles, Jordan Cox (w/k), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.