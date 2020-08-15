News
Southampton Test: Rain washes out morning session

Southampton Test: Rain washes out morning session

August 15, 2020 18:36 IST
IMAGE: The Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton under covers because of rain on Day 3 of the second Test between England and Pakistan, on Saturday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Bad weather continued to dog the second Test between England and Pakistan on Saturday as a combination of bad light and drizzle wiped out the morning session on the third day at the Rose Bowl.

There was no word of if, or when, it would be possible for play to restart.

 

Only 86 of a possible 180 overs were bowled on the first two days as Pakistan, batting first, reached 223-9 with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60. With more bad weather forecast, a draw was quickly emerging as the most likely result.

England lead 1-0 in the three-match Test series.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
