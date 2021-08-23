News
Another injury blow for England as Wood ruled out of third Test

Another injury blow for England as Wood ruled out of third Test

Last updated on: August 23, 2021 15:36 IST
IMAGE: England pacer Mark Wood injures his shoulder after attempting to save a boundary during Day 4 of the second Test against India at Lord's. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder.

 

"Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s and will not be fit to play in the third Test match, starting in Headingley on Wednesday," England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

Wood had hurt his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth day and further aggravated it when he bowled through the pain during the morning session on the final day.

ECB said Wood will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.

The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of the third Test.

England are down 0-1 in the five-match series after losing the second Test by 151 runs.

England are already without a few key players including Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes because of injuries, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on his mental well-being.

